In a shocking turn of events, producer Sajid Nadiadwala along with his director Nitesh Tiwari and the actors, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have decided to bring their next, Bawaal, on direct to digital platform. Sources close to the production houses have confirmed that Bawaal is slated to be a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime Video.

"Bawaal is among the most ambitious films by Sajid Nadiadwala that rides on a subject that doesn't exactly have the commercial trappings of dance and music. In the present market scenario. Sajid, who has a knack of commercial cinema, feels that it's best to bring Bawaal on direct to digital, rather than risking a theatrical outing. He has got a great deal from digital players and decided to part ways with the original plans of bringing it in theatres," a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama.

The film will now release in October on Amazon Prime Video and an official announcement shall be made soon. "Sajid got into conversation with his actors, Varun and Janhvi, and it's only after having all been on the same page did he take this call. The entire team believes that Bawaal will win over the audience's love on OTT. The film is a poetry in motion and is expected to reach out to an even wider audience base on digital medium, which might not have been possible with theatrical release. The idea is to go global with Bawaal and Amazon is the perfect partner for that reach," the source further told us.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to see a direct to digital release on Amazon Prime. The movie stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead, and is set against the world war 2 backdrop.

