A lot of the anxious bystanders who have been watching the drama between Anurag Kashyap and his accuser (accusing him of sexual misdemeanour) unfold are wondering why the filmmaker has been so quiet lately. Now it can be told. Kashyap is gearing up for a long and conclusive legal battle with his accuser. Kashyap and his team of lawyers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Kashyap’s case is fully fool proof before it goes into court.

A close friend of the filmmaker reveals, “When Anurag is very still it can only mean he’s dedicated to the task on hand. Proving his innocence, not by pleading innocence in court but by presenting hard cold facts to back his claim, is going to be his modus operandi in court.”

We have it from very reliable sources that Kashyap has gleaned sufficient evidence to prove his innocence. We can only hope for the sake of the accuser that she has ample evidence to back up her accusations.

Anurag Kashyap is not worried for his own wellbeing. He is worried about the stress that his family is going through. As a close friend of Anurag told this writer, “He is not worried for himself. But it distresses him that his family is very worried. Anurag says it’s not about him. It’s about his reputation. It’s about standing up for everything that he has stood for. Anurag comes from a family of strong individualistic women. Respecting women for what they are comes naturally to him.”

Anurag wants to see this fight to prove his innocence to its logical conclusion. “He wants to pursue the case right to its logical conclusion. Because the accusation challenges everything that he has stood for all his life. For years Anurag has been perceived as a fiercely defiant feminist filmmaker. He can’t let his reputation be squandered by a lie. He will fight and fight until he gets justice.”

Get ready for the long battle ahead.

Also Read: Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, joins Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India(A)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.