Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 26.10.2020 | 3:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, joins Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India(A)

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Payal Ghosh has been in the news ever since she accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment. On Monday, the actress joined Union Minister Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India(A) in Mumbai.

Actor Payal Ghosh, who accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, joins Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India(A)

Payal Ghosh joined the party on Monday in the presence of party chief and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. She has been designated as the vice president of the women's wing of RPI(A). “I thank her for joining the party and I welcome her,” Athawale said.

Ghosh, after releasing a video statement accusing Kashyap of sexual harassment, filed a police complaint on September 23. In her complaint,  Ghosh alleged that Kashyap raped her at a place on Yari Road in Versova in 2013.

The filmmaker who was called in for questioning on October 1, denied all the allegations and reportedly provided documentary evidence to show he was shooting in Sri Lanka when the alleged incident is said to have taken place.

ALSO READ: Payal Ghosh tenders an apology to Richa Chadha before Bombay High Court rendering the suit disposed

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020 to…

Good Newwz director Raj Mehta ropes in Varun…

Forensic Science Laboratory gives clean chit…

Hansal Mehta opens up about working on…

Pavan Kripalani’s multi-starrer Bhoot Police…

Varun Dhawan to start shooting for four…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification