Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.10.2020 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Rhea Chakraborty asks Bombay High Court to not quash case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for procuring medicines illegally

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for drug charges, Rhea Chakraborty received bail earlier this month. There are multiple investigations happening against the actress in relation to the untimely death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has asked the Bombay High Court to not quash the case against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu. The sisters have asked Bombay HC to dismiss the case and appealed to the court to ask CBI to not take steps against them.

Rhea Chakraborty asks Bombay High Court to not quash case against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters for procuring medicines illegally

Six days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters allegedly procured medicines that are banned under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance. According to the WhatsApp texts exchange between Sushant and his sister, Priyanka Singh had reportedly advised him to take Librium, Mexito and Lonazep that are prescribed for anxiety and depression. The petition revealed that Dr. Tarun Kumar readily prescribed the medicine without having any prior knowledge of Sushant’s condition and mental health. "It is unfathomable that a Medical Practitioner would treat a patient with severe anxiety and other mental health issues without any consultation," the petition by Rhea Chakraborty read, as per NDTV report.

The case will be heard by the Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik on November 4.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help Dipesh Sawant files petition against NCB seeking Rs. 10 lakh as compensation

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra to star in…

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sohum…

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash…

Alia Bhatt follows Katrina Kaif; invests an…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification