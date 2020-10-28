After being arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for drug charges, Rhea Chakraborty received bail earlier this month. There are multiple investigations happening against the actress in relation to the untimely death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has asked the Bombay High Court to not quash the case against Sushant’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu. The sisters have asked Bombay HC to dismiss the case and appealed to the court to ask CBI to not take steps against them.

Six days before his death, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters allegedly procured medicines that are banned under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substance. According to the WhatsApp texts exchange between Sushant and his sister, Priyanka Singh had reportedly advised him to take Librium, Mexito and Lonazep that are prescribed for anxiety and depression. The petition revealed that Dr. Tarun Kumar readily prescribed the medicine without having any prior knowledge of Sushant’s condition and mental health. "It is unfathomable that a Medical Practitioner would treat a patient with severe anxiety and other mental health issues without any consultation," the petition by Rhea Chakraborty read, as per NDTV report.

The case will be heard by the Division Bench of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik on November 4.

