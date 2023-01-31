comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 31.01.2023 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pathaan Kuttey Mission Majnu Shehzada Bholaa Maidaan
follow us on

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anurag Kashyap directorial Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat based on ‘Love Jihad’

en Bollywood News Anurag Kashyap directorial Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat based on ‘Love Jihad’
By Subhash K. Jha -

Love Jihad, whatever that means, is the theme of Anurag Kashyap’s new film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Debutant Karan Mehta plays a Muslim boy in an intense relationship with Alaya F who plays a Hindu girl. Kashyap has spared the audience none of the ugliness that such a relationship generates among social-media bouncers, the self-styled guardian of morality.

Anurag Kashyap directorial Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat based on ‘Love Jihad’

In the hard-hitting powerful and pertinent film a bigot is heard commenting snidely, “These people first talk about Mohabbat. Then they talk about Mohammed.” Happily and surprisingly, the Central Board Of Film Certification gave the film a ‘UA’ certificate with no cuts: a rare non-‘A’ film of Kashyap.

So far Kashyap and his team have kept the Love Jihad part of the plot out of all media interaction.

But the cat is now out of the bag.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap lauds Shah Rukh Khan; says, “The man with the strongest spine”

More Pages: Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Ankit Gupta opens up…

Ileana D'Cruz shares health update; assures…

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on his balcony…

Shah Rukh Khan continues to win hearts in…

Randeep Hooda puts his recovery time to use…

Kailash Kher attacked during Hampi Utsav in…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification