Love Jihad, whatever that means, is the theme of Anurag Kashyap’s new film Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. Debutant Karan Mehta plays a Muslim boy in an intense relationship with Alaya F who plays a Hindu girl. Kashyap has spared the audience none of the ugliness that such a relationship generates among social-media bouncers, the self-styled guardian of morality.

In the hard-hitting powerful and pertinent film a bigot is heard commenting snidely, “These people first talk about Mohabbat. Then they talk about Mohammed.” Happily and surprisingly, the Central Board Of Film Certification gave the film a ‘UA’ certificate with no cuts: a rare non-‘A’ film of Kashyap.

So far Kashyap and his team have kept the Love Jihad part of the plot out of all media interaction.

But the cat is now out of the bag.

