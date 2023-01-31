Earlier today we had reported that the Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal that was slated to release on April 7 has been pushed further due to VFX and technical issues. However, now it seems that another film has taken over the same release date. Featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur for the first time together, Gumraah will be taking over the same release date.

Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah takes over the release date April 7 after Bawaal gets postponed

Gumraah is expected to be a crime thriller that will showcase a massive face-off between Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. While the lead cast will come together for the first time, another interesting thing to watch in the film will be the dual role of the actor. Aditya has never played a double-role before and he will be seen in two distinct characters in the film whereas Mrunal will essay the character of a cop.

Earlier, Aditya Roy Kapur had spoken about the film saying, “I am inspired and excited to be part of telling such an interesting story. The original film was incredibly riveting and entertaining, and it left a lasting impression on me. As an actor, getting a chance to do a double role is double the preparation and double the challenge, and I’m certainly up for it! I look forward to collaborating with Bhushanji, Murad Bhai, and Vardhan to bring this exciting thriller to the screen soon.”

And Mrunal Thakur had added, "When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

For the unversed, Gumraah is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam that featured Arun Vijay and Vidya Pradeep in similar roles. The original was directed by Magizh Thirumeni whereas the Hindi version will be helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar. Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and now the film is slated to release in cinemas on April 7, 2023.

