Since last week, Triptii Dimri has been grabbing the headlines for reports of being dropped out of Aashiqui 3. These reports came in after the actress had done look tests for the Kartik Aaryan starrer and performed for the Mahurat shoot. Amidst these claims, Aashiqui 3 director Anurag Basu cleared the air around the reports and said, "That's not true, " adding, "Triptii knows it too."

After the director's positive comment, it is clear that Triptii Dimri will be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan. Anurag Basu's recent clarification highlights how negative publicity hampers a celebrity's image, which gives rise to false narrative built by the public. However, amid ongoing claims, Triptii Dimri chose to stay silent and let her work speak. Additionally, with Anurag Basu's clarification, it is clear that Triptii Dimri carries all the elements of being the perfect fit for the role in Aashiqui 3, and showcasing her acting prowess by being dedicated to her craft.

Additionally, several film journalists have extended support to Triptii Dimri by taking to their social media handles to highlight the negative publicity surrounding the news. They have spoken about how negative publicity, toxicity, trolls, derogatory remarks, and shaming affect an actor's work, questioning their work integrity, and how outsiders face these challenges to create their own space in the industry.

For the past two years, Triptii Dimri has been on a roll! The actress starred in the blockbuster film Animal, and added to its commercial success with her solid acting mettle. In 2024, she delivered multiple theatrical releases, including Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, Bad Newz, latest hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and the re-release of her romantic classic film Laila Majnu.

Now, the actress is set to kickstart 2025 on a roaring note with multiple releases coming up. Triptii Dimri will be seen sharing the screen space with Shahid Kapoor in Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next. The actress has already started filming for the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial. Later, she will be seen in Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Proving to be an in-demand actress, Triptii Dimri also has Imtiaz Ali's The Idiot of Istanbul in the pipeline.

