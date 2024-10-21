Although Aamir Khan is yet to make an appearance on the big screen after Laal Singh Chaddha, it is a known fact that the superstar is working on the sequel to Taare Zameen Par titled Sitaare Zameen Par, in which he is expected to play a key role. In the midst of all the shooting and production, the actor reportedly is also keen on exploring other scripts and is in search of the right scripts for his upcoming ventures. The recent script, that he is apparently interested in, as per recent reports is the Kishore Kumar biopic by Anurag Basu.

Anurag Basu approaches Aamir Khan with Kishore Kumar biopic: Report

A lot has been written about this entertainer in the past where many reports suggested that the filmmaker is keen on reuniting with Barfi actor Ranbir Kapoor for the film. While until last year, the latter claimed that his friend-filmmaker is working on the script, it has now been reported by Pinkvilla that Basu has approached Aamir Khan for the same and that Khan has also showcased interest in it. “The Kishore Kumar biopic is a subject close to the heart of Anurag Basu and Bhushan Kumar and they are looking to bring it to the spectacle in the best possible way. Aamir Khan is also a big admirer of Kishore Kumar and loved the vision that Basu has to bring the life of legend to the spectacle. The filmmaker has treated it very differently, and that’s what has fascinated Aamir the most,” a source was quoted saying it in the report.

Meanwhile, sources have also maintained that Aamir Khan is reading as many as six scripts as of now but will be finalizing three, based on whatever is feasible to his schedule of doing one film at a time.

“Aamir has taken as many as 6 films in consideration, and every film is in different stages of development. While the script of Kishore Kumar Biopic, Ujjwal Nikam Biopic, and Rajkumar Santoshi’s comedy is locked, Ghajini 2, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, and Zoya Akhtar’s next are in the development stage,” the source added.

Anurag Basu, who will be kicking off work on the Kartik Aaryan – Triptii Dimri starrer untitled drama, is expected to wrap up the same by April 2025. And if all goes according to plan, it has been learnt that he will be commencing work on the Kishore Kumar biopic immediately after that.

