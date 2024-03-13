comscore
SCOOP: Sidharth Malhotra signs another action film after Yoddha

SCOOP: Sidharth Malhotra signs another action film after Yoddha

By Subhash K. Jha -

Sidharth Malhotra is in the full-on action mode. After Indian Police Force one looks forward to Malhotra’s mid-air action in Yodha. Advance reports suggest Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ahuja, has all the ingredients of a winner.

Karan Johar seems to be venturing into the action genre with his eyes wide open. Right after Yodha, Dharma Productions has Kill, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, which is another full-fledged action venture with newcomer Laksh Lalwani already wowing the world with his stunt skills. Kill opens on July 4.

In the meanwhile, there is more action from Sidharth Malhotra. He has just signed an action-adventure film to be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua whose Tera Kya Hoga Lovely went unnoticed last week.

Confirming his new project with Sidharth Malhotra, Balwinder says, “I will be starting my next film which is an action drama with Sidharth Malhotra in July. The film is set in Uttrakhand. It is a story about guilt, about living with the burden of the past. It is about protecting your home, your mitti, about the family and other relationships. Sidharth has never done anything like this.”

Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha gets prequel comic book; deets inside

More Pages: Yodha Box Office Collection

