Twitter has initiated the removal of the blue verification badges from profiles that have not subscribed to the Twitter Blue service. The CEO of the company, Elon Musk, had previously announced this development earlier in the month. Among many other Twitter users, a bunch of Indian celebrities have also lost the blue tick as per the new mandate launched by the micro-blogging site, including Vir Das, Nargis Fakhri and more.

Vir expressed his opinion on Twitter through multiple tweets, stating that he prefers the concept of buying tickets to verify an artist rather than verifying through blue ticks. He also mentioned that he does not mind being impersonated on the platform. He further added that users can differentiate the real him from impersonators based on whether they agree or disagree with his tweets.

According to his suggestion, if someone is unhappy with his tweets and wishes to take action or report him to higher authorities, then the account in question belongs to an unverified impersonator.

How about this? If you like what I’m saying…it’s the real me. If you’re pissed off/offended/looking to take action/going to complain to some sort of metaphorical papa…..this account belongs to an unverified impersonator.

Cool? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) April 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Nargis Fakhri tweeted, “I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point.”

I never really come on here. i just noticed I’m no longer verified with that blue thingy. So now everyone with a blue check pays a fee for it. Hmm okay. if anyone can buy it then what’s the point. — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) April 21, 2023

Actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj wrote, "Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking,” on the micro blogging site, while actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan tweeted, "Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ????,” in his response.

Bye bye #BlueTick …. It was nice having you….my journey ..my conversations..my sharing…will continue with my people … you take care #justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) April 20, 2023

Why me ..???? Blue tick gone ????????????? Mr musk ???? https://t.co/diJOmGhxJC — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) April 21, 2023

According to the announcement, users who were verified under the previous system would lose their blue tick if they failed to subscribe to Twitter Blue prior to April 20. For the unversed, to obtain a blue badge on your profile, payment is now required. In India, Twitter Blue is available for a monthly fee of ₹650 on the web and ₹900 on mobile devices.

