Late producer-director Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra, who was a writer and singer, has passed away at the age of 74. The news was reported on April 20, 2023. As per reports, she was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for the past 15 days and passed away due to age-related illnesses. As industry mourned the loss of the writer-singer, many visited the Chopra house before the last rites. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pen an emotional note for Pamela Chopra.

RIP Pamela Chopra: Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional note, says “One by one they all leave us and all left with the pleasant times spent”

Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked with Yash Chopra in films like Silsila, Kabhi Kabhie, Deewaar, Trishul, Silsila and Kaala Patthar, had the privilege of knowing Pamela Chopra as well who had penned the story of Kabhie Kabhie. Taking to his blog on April 21, Amitabh wrote, “Life is so unpredictable and tough. The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself … all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping , the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill!”

Reminiscing his music sittings with Pamela Chopra, he added, “So much to have spent with her and the film making and the music sittings and the outdoors and the homely get-togethers.. all gone in a breath. And one by one they all leave us. All left with the pleasant times spent...And after this ordeal of the first day. a quick visit to Yash ji's home and meeting the family and reliving all those years of the past. Life is so unpredictable and tough.”

Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Chopra were close friends. Their kids grew up together. A day prior, YRF released an official statement from Yash Raj Films of Pamela Chopra’s passing. It read, “With heavy hearts, the Chopra family would like to inform that Pamela Chopra, 74, passed away this morning. Her cremation took place at 11 am today in Mumbai. We are grateful for your prayers and the family would like to request for privacy in this moment of deep sadness and reflection.”

Pamela Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital. “She passed away today early morning due to pneumonia with ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome). She had been admitted to the hospital for 15 days in the ICU," Dr. Prahlad Prabhudesai told PTI.

Pamela Chopra worked as a singer, costume designer, and writer and was credited as a co-producer in many Yash Raj Films' production. She was credited as the writer of Kabhie Kabhie and dress designer in Silsila and Sawaal. She crooned several songs for movies like Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Chandni, Silsila, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among others. Chopra was last seen in the YRF's docu-series The Romantics to celebrate 50 years of the studio. She spoke about her journey, Yash Chopra's long-lasting career, and how Aditya Chopra took the legacy forward.

