comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.10.2023 | 12:01 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss on the poster of first song ‘Hua Main’; out tomorrow

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss on the poster of first song ‘Hua Main’; out tomorrow

en Bollywood News Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss on the poster of first song ‘Hua Main’; out tomorrow

The film will be released worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Following the teaser unveiling last month on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of Animal will drop the first song ‘Hua Main’ featuring Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna. The poster was unveiled on Tuesday.

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss on the poster of first song ‘Hua Main’; out tomorrow

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss on the poster of first song ‘Hua Main’; out tomorrow

On the poster, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters are flying in a chopper and sharing a kiss. Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, “Hua main. Out tomorrow.. this song is…And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi Kannada telugu tamil and Malayalam.” The song will be released in five languages.

Animal boasts talents including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

 Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt shares why she chose a saree over a lehenga for her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; says, “You should celebrate the side of you that you feel is leading in that moment”

More Pages: Animal Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam and…

Salman Khan and Being Human welcome Alizeh…

Sony TV DENIES “Fabricated” KBC video on…

Ganapath: A Hero Is Born trailer out: Tiger…

Saathiya director Shaad Ali takes legal…

Akshay Kumar CLARIFIES the Vimal Pan Masala…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification