The film will be released worldwide on 1st December 2023 in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna share a kiss on the poster of first song ‘Hua Main’; out tomorrow

Following the teaser unveiling last month on Ranbir Kapoor’s birthday, the makers of Animal will drop the first song ‘Hua Main’ featuring Ranbir and Rashmika Mandanna. The poster was unveiled on Tuesday.

On the poster, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s characters are flying in a chopper and sharing a kiss. Sharing the poster, the actress wrote, “Hua main. Out tomorrow.. this song is…And I personally love it in all the versions.. Hindi Kannada telugu tamil and Malayalam.” The song will be released in five languages.

Animal boasts talents including Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri, ensuring a visual and emotional treat for all movie enthusiasts.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

