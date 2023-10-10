One of the passion projects of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is Baiju Bawra which he is yet to announce with the lead cast members officially. Several reports have suggested that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will headline the project, who have previously worked together on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and Gully Boy. A report suggests that even Nayanthara is in talks to join the Bhansali project.

Nayanthara in talks to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra: Report

According to a publication, Nayanthara has been reportedly approached for a pivotal role in Baiju Bawra. She made her Hindi film debut with the recent blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan. She is apparently considering the project and is yet to sign on the dotted line. While there is no confirmation yet, the actress was reportedly seen at Bhansali’s office in March earlier this year, with her husband Vignesh Shivan.

In 1952, filmmaker Vijay Bhatt created the film Baiju Bawra, which starred Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari. Baiju Bawra, which translates to ‘Crazy Baiju’, is the story of a singer named Baiju who makes his life’s mission to defeat the great singer Tansen in a musical competition for a deep personal reason. Tansen was one of the nine jewels in the court of Emperor Akbar and defeating him was considered next to impossible.

