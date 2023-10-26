The makers are gearing up for the second song release on October 27.

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for his next release Animal, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The first teaser was unveiled on Ranbir’s birthday in September 2023. The first song ‘Hua Main’ was unveiled earlier this month. Now, the makers are gearing up for the second song release on October 27. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song is titled ‘Satranga’.

Animal: Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh combination returns with second track ‘Satranga’ on October 27

On Wednesday, the makers of Animal took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, “The magical combination of #RanbirKapoor and @arijitsingh is back! #Satranga will be all yours on 27th October #Animal2ndSong #SatrangaOn27thOct #Animal #AnimalOn1stDec #AnimalTheFilm”.

In his recent interactions with fans on a Zoom call, he said, “For Animal, I had shaved my hair! For the last scene, I had done that. So now I am growing my hair. Since I am not working on any film, I am eating a lot, and not following any diet. I have changed my entire lifestyle. I have quit smoking, so I am eating a lot of chocolates.”

He added, “I have found working with Sandeep to be an incredibly rewarding experience as an actor, as he is so unique. There is no reference to any of his films, and everything I did in Animal as a character was completely new. This film is the darkest I have ever worked on, as I am not playing a psycho killer. It is just the character, his mind, and the way he operates. His psyche is very dark.”

Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor releases on December 7, 2023. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

