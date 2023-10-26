The Election Commission of India has made a significant announcement ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in five states. Renowned Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has been appointed as the national icon by the Election Commission, an honour that highlights his stature as a respected figure in the nation.

A formal ceremony to bestow this distinguished title upon the actor is scheduled for Thursday, further solidifying his role as a prominent and influential personality in the country. While the actor has yet to issue an official statement regarding this development, the news has already generated substantial interest and enthusiasm among both his fans and the general public.

The assembly elections in these five states are set to be a crucial event, with over 161 million eligible voters participating in the electoral process. The Election Commission of India announced the election schedule earlier this month, with Mizoram scheduled to vote on November 7.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar emphasized the significance of these state assembly elections, as they represent the final electoral events before the general elections in 2024. This appointment of Rajkummar Rao as the national icon further underscores the importance of engaging citizens in the democratic process and encourages them to exercise their voting rights responsibly. The actor's popularity and positive influence can serve as a beacon of inspiration to promote active participation in the upcoming elections and beyond.

On the film front, Rajkummar Rao is gearing up for an exciting reunion with Janhvi Kapoor in an upcoming movie where they will take on the roles of cricketers. However, the official release date for this project has not been confirmed at this time. In addition to this endeavour, Rajkummar is set to take on the lead role in an inspiring biopic portraying the life of industrialist Srikant Bolla, titled Sri. This film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar. Furthermore, Rajkummar will share the screen with Tripti Dimri in a project named Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. While specific details about this film are being kept under wraps, it is described as a family-oriented, entertaining venture that promises to capture the hearts of audiences.

