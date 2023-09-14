Anil Sharma reacts after Naseeruddin Shah said that success of films like Gadar 2 is ‘disturbing’: “I have never had any political propaganda in this”

A recent statement by Naseeruddin Shah made headlines when he called the success of films like Gadar 2 ‘disturbing’. The veteran actor said that the objective of filmmaking is now driven by jingoism. Now, Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma has responded to Naseeruddin Shah’s statement.

In an interview with Aaj Tak, Anil Sharma said, “I read that quote by Naseer Sahab. I was surprised after reading it. Naseer Sahab knows me well and he also knows which ideology I belong to. I am surprised that he is saying such things about Gadar 2.”

He further added, “I would like to say that Gadar 2 is not against any community. Neither is it against any country. Gadar in itself is a film which is full of patriotism. It is part of a sequel. It is a proper masala film. Which people have been watching for years. So I would like to tell Naseer Sahab that once he watches Gadar 2, he will definitely change his statement. I still feel that he cannot say such things. I have been a fan of his acting. If he has said so, then I would request him to watch the film once. I have always made cinema with the aim of masala. I have never had any political propaganda in this. Naseer Sahab himself is aware of this.”

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Naseeruddin Shah said that the popularity of films now is driven due to jingoism. He said, “Now the more jingoist you are, the more popular you become, because this is what has been ruling this country. It’s not enough to love your country, but beat drums about it and you have to create imaginary enemies. What these people don’t realise is that what they are doing is very harmful. In fact, films like The Kerala Story and Gadar 2, I haven’t seen them but I know what they are about.”

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. The film was released in theatres on August 11, 2023.

