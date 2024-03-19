Among the exciting announcements for Hindi audiences was the first look at Subedaar, an action drama starring the ever-green Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime Video’s next film Subedaar; first look out!

The highly-anticipated annual Amazon Prime Video event, held on March 19, unveiled a treasure trove of upcoming content, including a new Hindi film titled Subedaar featuring the ever-versatile Anil Kapoor.

Subedaar promises an adrenaline-pumping journey that pits veteran soldier Arjun Singh against new challenges. Having served his nation with valor, Singh now faces a complex civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter amidst a backdrop of societal dysfunction. This powerful narrative explores the soldier's transition from defending the country on the battlefield to protecting his loved ones on the homefront.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd., Subedaar boasts a strong creative team. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor join forces as producers, with Triveni taking the helm as director. The screenplay is a collaborative effort between Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

While details surrounding the supporting cast remain under wraps, the announcement of Anil Kapoor's involvement is sure to generate excitement.

Besides this, the event also unveiled the first look of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan for their upcoming film, Chhorii 2. In addition to this, Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, was also announced at the event. Meanwhile, new titles such as Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal, multi-starrer Andhera and Kauf, among others.

