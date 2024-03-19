comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 19.03.2024 | 6:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Madgaon Express Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime Video’s next film Subedaar; first look out!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime Video’s next film Subedaar; first look out!

en Bollywood News Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime Video’s next film Subedaar; first look out!

Among the exciting announcements for Hindi audiences was the first look at Subedaar, an action drama starring the ever-green Anil Kapoor.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The highly-anticipated annual Amazon Prime Video event, held on March 19, unveiled a treasure trove of upcoming content, including a new Hindi film titled Subedaar featuring the ever-versatile Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime Video's next film Subedaar; first look out!

Anil Kapoor suits up for action in Prime Video’s next film Subedaar; first look out!

Subedaar promises an adrenaline-pumping journey that pits veteran soldier Arjun Singh against new challenges. Having served his nation with valor, Singh now faces a complex civilian life, navigating a strained relationship with his daughter amidst a backdrop of societal dysfunction. This powerful narrative explores the soldier's transition from defending the country on the battlefield to protecting his loved ones on the homefront.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd., Subedaar boasts a strong creative team. Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor join forces as producers, with Triveni taking the helm as director. The screenplay is a collaborative effort between Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar.

While details surrounding the supporting cast remain under wraps, the announcement of Anil Kapoor's involvement is sure to generate excitement.

Besides this, the event also unveiled the first look of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan for their upcoming film, Chhorii 2. In addition to this, Boman Irani's directorial debut, The Mehta Boys, was also announced at the event. Meanwhile, new titles such as Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal, multi-starrer Andhera and Kauf, among others.

Also Read: Boman Irani's directorial debut, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Chhorii 2, Bhumi Pednekar's Daldal and other Hindi movies to release on Amazon Prime Video

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Rang De Basanti makers knock on…

CONFIRMED! Tabu starrer Chandni Bar gets a…

Hansal Mehta’s web-series Gandhi starring…

Mukesh Khanna DELETES video slamming Ranveer…

Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk to…

Ajay Devgn enters stock market; invests Rs…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification