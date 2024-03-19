comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever to star in Remo D'Souza's Be Happy for Prime Video; first look out 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, Johny Lever to star in Remo D’Souza’s Be Happy for Prime Video; first look out 

Along with Abhishek, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The annual Amazon Prime Video event took the center stage today on March 19. This highly anticipated gathering promised a tantalizing glimpse into the streaming giant's upcoming slate of Prime Video Original movies and series. A star-studded affair, the event boasted the presence of around 100 luminaries from the world of entertainment, each representing a unique facet of the platform's diverse content offering. For their Hindi slate, the platform announced a new movie starring Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role.

Be Happy, the latest endeavor from Remo D'Souza Entertainment, promises to take audiences on an emotional rollercoaster, as it is a poignant tale that unfolds the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. Be Happy highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness. The first look was unveiled today.

At the helm of this poignant tale is none other than Abhishek A Bachchan, who breathes life into the character of a devoted father. Produced by Lizelle Remo D'Souza and directed by Remo D'Souza, Be Happy brings together a team of writers including Remo D’Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg to craft a narrative.

Along with Abhishek, the film also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares first post after reports of hospitalization; drops a photo with Abhishek Bachchan and Sachin Tendulkar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

