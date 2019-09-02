Bollywood Hungama

Anil Kapoor – Jackie Shroff are back together again for Subhash Ghai

BySubhash K. Jha

There was a time, during the 1980s when Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff were inseparable, they worked together in more than a dozen films, and most notable of these was Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan in 1989. And now 30 years later they are being reunited in a sequel of sorts to Ram Lakhan. A source close to the development says this project won’t exactly be a sequel. “But Jackie and Anil will play characters 30 years after what they played in Ram Lakhan. Jackie will be sober and brooding. Anil will be playful and filled with masti.”

Anil Kapoor - Jackie Shroff are back together again for Subhash Ghai

Subhash Ghai will direct the Jackie-Anil film. Incidentally Ghai is a mentor to both the actors. He introduced Jackie as a leading man in Hero. And though Anil was not introduced by Ghai they’ve remained close over the years.

In an interview to me Subhash Ghai had cribbed, “Whether it is Anupam Kher, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Sanjay Dutt…they’ve stayed in touch. The male actors have given me respect, the female actors have not. Women are emotionally equipped to move into different relationships very fast. Aap dekhenge Bidaai ke waqt ladkiyaan khoob roteen haain. Ek hafte baad wohapne maa-baap ko bhooljaatee hain.”

