Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda’s last release Dear Comrade may have underperformed at the box office. However that doesn’t deter him from being the toast of tinsel town, in both Hyderabad and Mumbai. The news from Mumbai is, at least three top producers Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Siddhath Roy Kapur are keenly interested in launching Vijay’s Bollywood career.

Apparently Vijay will fly to Mumbai on September 6 to discuss the possibilities of a Hindi launch. When I asked Vijay about his forthcoming flying visit to Bollywood he was noncommittal, “Yes I am going to Mumbai. When it (Bollywood launch) happens it will happen. I am not holding my breath for it. Of course I would love to have the pan-India audience that Bollywood provides. But I am equally happy with my work and audience in Telugu cinema. There’s no desire to see Bollywood as a progression in my career. It can only be an extension, not a progression.”

Vijay has said a firm no to two solid remakes in Bollywood, Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade. Any regrets? “None at all. I won’t do the same character twice. Repetition is death for me,” says Vijay.