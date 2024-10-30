Anil Kapoor has started filming for his new action drama, Subedaar. The makers unveiled another look earlier today. Kapoor's striking look as a former soldier has already generated a lot of interest. He took to social media to share the new glimpse of his character, captioning it, “From the frontlines to the home town - a fauji never backs down! #Subedaar, Now Filming!”

Anil Kapoor begins filming for Subedaar, unveils striking look as former soldier

The storyline follows former soldier Arjun Maurya (Anil Kapoor) as he comes to terms with family and social struggles in civilian life. He has to balance a tense relationship with his daughter, Shyama (Radhikka Madan), and battle internal foes. Directed by Suresh Triveni of Tumhari Sulu fame, the movie features a stellar cast and a complex antagonist. Produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Triveni, Subedaar is a riveting story of resilience and redemption. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video.

Kapoor who continues to have a stellar year. After dominating the box-office with Fighter, he featured in TIME100AI list, where he was recognised for speaking up against the misuse of artificial intelligence. His hit series, The Night Manager, was nominated in the Best Drama Series category at the 2024 International Emmy Awards. He won an IIFA Award for his performance in Animal.

Known for her versatile performances, Radhikka takes on the significant role of Shyama, the determined and courageous daughter of Arjun Maurya. This father-daughter duo is expected to bring a powerful emotional dynamic to the screen, enhancing the film’s narrative depth.

Radhikka Madan, who has consistently impressed with her dynamic acting skills, steps into a key role that showcases her range and depth as an actress. As Shyama, she brings to life a character that is both strong and emotionally resonant, adding a powerful layer to the film’s narrative.

Subedaar is a joint production by Opening Image Films and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), with Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni as producers. This Amazon Prime Video original film promises a unique blend of action, drama, and emotion, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre and set to bring a unique cinematic experience to viewers worldwide.

