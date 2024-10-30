comscore
Last Updated 30.10.2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale documentary to premiere on Netflix from November 18

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-anticipated documentary on celebrated actress Nayanthara, titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale, is set to premiere on Netflix on November 18, 2024. The release date was announced by Netflix on Wednesday, accompanied by an exclusive poster showcasing Nayanthara on a red carpet, surrounded by photographers. Dressed in a stunning black gown, the poster reflects the star’s poise and the anticipation of fans eager to explore the story of her life beyond the screen.

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale’ Offers a Glimpse into an Icon’s Life

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale promises to reveal a new perspective on Nayanthara’s journey, delving into her life from modest beginnings to becoming one of the most acclaimed stars in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi cinema. Known for her privacy, Nayanthara’s journey will be portrayed in depth, allowing fans an intimate look at the actress who has long captivated audiences with her performances and reserved public persona. The documentary captures her growth both as an actress and a person, showing sides of her life that fans haven’t seen before.

A Story of Love and Partnership

The documentary also explores Nayanthara’s relationship with director Vignesh Shivan, with whom she tied the knot in June 2022. Upon the documentary's initial announcement, the makers shared, “The intention behind making Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale was to take audiences on a journey through how these two souls found each other, how they love and support each other, and how they gear up for the next step in their lives. It is so much more than a story of a wedding – it is a special story of two beautiful individuals building a life together, and we can’t wait for fans to take a sneak peek into this story.”

A Birthday Gift for Nayanthara Fans

Releasing on Nayanthara’s birthday, the documentary is bound to be a special treat for her fans, offering insight into her personal life, her craft, and her enduring appeal. Netflix’s caption for the announcement reads, “In every universe, she’s the brightest star. Watch the lady superstar and her stellar journey on Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale on 18 November, only on Netflix!”

With her successful recent performance in Jawan, this documentary adds to her celebrated career and is expected to attract viewers from across India and beyond.

Also Read: Nayanthara addresses rumours of cosmetic surgery; says, “You can pinch me, burn me and you’ll know there’s no plastic in here”

