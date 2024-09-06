Last year, the Delhi High Court issued a landmark ruling in his favor, restraining the unauthorized use of his name, image, voice, and signature catchphrase for commercial gain.

Anil Kapoor becomes the only Indian actor to feature on TIME’s 100 most influential figures in Artificial Intelligence realm

In a new development, the realm of artificial intelligence has witnessed a convergence with celebrity rights. Time magazine's recent list of the 100 most influential figures in AI underscores this intersection, featuring Indian actor Anil Kapoor and Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson among the notable names.

As per the magazine, Anil Kapoor's inclusion is because of his role in safeguarding celebrity rights in the digital age. Last year, the Delhi High Court issued a landmark ruling in his favor, restraining the unauthorized use of his name, image, voice, and signature catchphrase for commercial gain. The court's decision marked a significant victory for celebrities seeking to protect their intellectual property in an era where deepfakes and AI-generated content have blurred the lines between reality and fiction.

Anil Kapoor's legal battle highlighted the pervasive misuse of celebrity personas in the online world. Unauthorized merchandise sales, false endorsements, and the creation of derogatory deepfakes were just a few examples of the exploitation he faced. The court recognized that while freedom of speech is a fundamental right, it cannot be used to infringe upon the rights of individuals, including their right to privacy and reputation.

TIME's new cover: The 100 most influential people in AI https://t.co/P81KOzsSlC pic.twitter.com/mjUT1UUx26 — TIME (@TIME) September 5, 2024

Scarlett Johansson's experience further emphasizes the ethical implications of AI in the entertainment industry. In a statement last year, she revealed that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had approached her to lend her voice to the company's AI system. While Altman believed that her voice would provide comfort to users, Johansson declined the offer. Her decision underscored the importance of consent and agency in the development and deployment of AI technologies that can have far-reaching consequences for individuals.

The inclusion of Kapoor and Johansson on Time magazine's list of influential figures in AI is a clear indication that the intersection between celebrity rights and artificial intelligence is a topic of growing importance. As AI continues to advance and its applications become more widespread, it is essential to establish clear guidelines and regulations to protect the rights of individuals and prevent the misuse of their identities.

