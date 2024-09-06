The wait for Delhi Crime Season 3 is expected to culminate in a mid-2025 premiere on Netflix.

The critically acclaimed Indian web series Delhi Crime is raising anticipation for its upcoming season with the addition of actress Huma Qureshi. The show, known for its sharp storytelling and unflinching portrayal of serious crimes, has secured Qureshi for a key role in its third installment.

Delhi Crime gears up for season 3 with Huma Qureshi joining Shefali Shah; filming to commence in Delhi: Report

According to a report in Peeping Moon, the details surrounding Qureshi's character are under wrap. Leading the charge once again is actress Shefali Shah, who reprises her role as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vartika Chaturvedi. Chaturvedi will delve into another heinous crime plaguing the bustling metropolis of Delhi and its surrounding areas. Joining Shah are returning cast members Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Adil Hussain, with a sprinkle of fresh faces taking on pivotal roles.

Tanuj Chopra, the directorial force behind the previous season, returns to helm the new installment. Writer Sudhanshu Saria, who recently directed Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh, joins the creative team as a key writer.

The production has been quietly simmering in pre-production for the past three months and is poised to begin filming this week in Delhi itself officially. While plot specifics are closely guarded, whispers suggest that the upcoming season will delve into the grim reality of human trafficking. However, it remains to be seen whether the story will draw inspiration from a real-life event or unfold as an entirely fictional narrative. The first season of Delhi Crime captivated audiences with a portrayal of the aftermath of the infamous 2012 Delhi gang rape, while the second season tackled the notorious Chaddi Baniyan Gang.

The wait for Delhi Crime Season 3 is expected to culminate in a mid-2025 premiere on Netflix.

