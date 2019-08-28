After a year-long hiatus, Irrfan Khan returned to the sets with Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium starring alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Radhik, who is just one year in films with Pataakhaa and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, will be essaying the role of Irrfan Khan’s daughter in Angrezi Medium.

Radhika Madan recently said that director Homi Adajania was very particular about readings and workshops before they began shooting. The actress went to Udaipur and interacted with youngsters there to prep for the role and perfect the local dialect. Radhika even said that the film has been the easiest project for her because acting has always been about reacting to someone’s performance. She said that Irrfan Khan was magic on set and made the process effortless. Radhika further said that she got to learn so much merely by observing him.

Working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and being in the same frame has been a dream come true for Radhika who could not stop fangirling. They were recently pictured together after the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week 2019.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Hindi Medium with a fresh storyline and is being directed by Homi Adajania.

