The third generation of Deols is making his way to the film industry. Sunny Deol is making his directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in which he is introducing his son Karan Deol opposite debutante Sahher Bambba. The debutantes are excited about their upcoming romance drama.

But, even before his debut, there are reports that Karan Deol has already signed his next project. Confirming the same, Karan recently said that he does have his second film in works and it is a comedy. It is very different for him from what he has done in Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

While his father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra were known for their action, the new lad in the town has chosen a romantic script as his first film. He said that he is intensely romantic and found the script very interesting. When they were brainstorming, the idea came up and that is how it all began. But, he promises that the later part of the film has a lot of action. He also revealed that in the film, there is also a reference to his father Sunny Deol’s iconic dialogue ‘Yeh dhai kilo ka haath’ from 1993 film, Damini.

Revealing about how he wanted to become an actor, Karan further said that he told his father about this. But, Sunny said that they have to inform their grandfather Dharmendra since he is the senior in the family. While his grandfather was elated, he also informed Karan about the competition and how he will have to be emotionally and mentally strong. While Dharmendra was nervous about him, the family eased to the idea of him making his debut.

Karan Deol also said that he wanted to theatre in school. But, he was a reserved kind of kind. Instead, he would resort to the films especially Star Wars franchise and Quentin Tarantino movies. He would also write poetry and started at the age of 12. It has most of his work with him and hopes someday he could write a script as well.

Interestingly, when asked whether he has someone special in his life, he said that he is somewhat in love.

Coming back to Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, produced by Zee Studios and Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Sunny Deol’s directorial, it will release worldwide on September 20, 2019.

