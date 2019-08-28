Talking for the first time that the happening-hero Kartik Aryan is indeed the lead in the sequel to the 2007 horror-comedy hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa, director Anees Bazmee says, “We’ve finalized Kartik for the lead in the Bhool Bhulaiya sequel. I feel he has tremendous aptitude for comedy. At the same time he can look most vulnerable and almost childlike on screen just like Akshay Kumar.”

Akshay had played the lead in the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and contrary to reports he won’t make an appearance in the sequel. In fact Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is not connected to the first film of that title at all. One hears the original title, still popular among moviegoers, is being revived for easy-recall value. Otherwise everything in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 including the actors, technicians and musicians would be different.

Says Anees, “I am yet to sit down with my producers Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani to decide on the rest of the cast and crew. But I can tell you this. My Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 would be done in my style.”

Anees means the sequel won’t try to replicate Bhool Bhulaiyaa director Priyadarshan’s style. Bhool Bhulaiyaa in 2007 was a remake of the Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. But Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be an original script.

