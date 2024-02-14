Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's dedication to his craft shone through despite a recent setback. While on a location recce for his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bazmee sustained a leg injury requiring surgery. However, his commitment to the project remained unwavering, as he resumed pre-production work just days after the procedure.

Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-production scheduled in March: Report

During the 15-day recce across various locations, Bazmee fractured his right leg. Advised six months of bed rest, he opted for surgery instead, prioritizing the film's March 10 shooting start date. “He consulted top doctors, who gave him the option of a steel plate followed by a 3-month rest or surgery. Anees instantly decided to undergo surgery as he is committed to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from March 10," revealed a source close to the project to PinkVilla.

The successful surgery on February 11, performed by Dr. Nadir Shah and Dr. Hifjur Rehman, was followed by immediate action. Meanwhile, Anees was back in his office on February 13, conducting meetings with his team. With script in hand and a walking frame as his companion, Bazmee finalized the cast and crew for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The report further quoted the source saying, “With a script in hand, a walking frame next to him, and a fractured leg, the spirits are high and Bazmee is ready to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in March.”

Adding to the excitement, rumours suggest Madhuri Dixit might join the cast as a ghost character in the film. An official announcement is awaited. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan lead the cast.

