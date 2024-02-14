comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 14.02.2024 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fighter Yodha Kalki 2898 AD Singham Again Stree 2 Jigra
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-production scheduled in March: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-production scheduled in March: Report

en Bollywood News Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-production scheduled in March: Report

Reportedly, the surgery happened on February 11. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's dedication to his craft shone through despite a recent setback. While on a location recce for his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Bazmee sustained a leg injury requiring surgery. However, his commitment to the project remained unwavering, as he resumed pre-production work just days after the procedure.

Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-production scheduled in March: Report

Anees Bazmee undergoes surgery ahead of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 pre-production scheduled in March: Report

During the 15-day recce across various locations, Bazmee fractured his right leg. Advised six months of bed rest, he opted for surgery instead, prioritizing the film's March 10 shooting start date. “He consulted top doctors, who gave him the option of a steel plate followed by a 3-month rest or surgery. Anees instantly decided to undergo surgery as he is committed to shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 from March 10," revealed a source close to the project to PinkVilla. 

The successful surgery on February 11, performed by Dr. Nadir Shah and Dr. Hifjur Rehman, was followed by immediate action. Meanwhile, Anees was back in his office on February 13, conducting meetings with his team. With script in hand and a walking frame as his companion, Bazmee finalized the cast and crew for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The report further quoted the source saying, “With a script in hand, a walking frame next to him, and a fractured leg, the spirits are high and Bazmee is ready to shoot for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan in March.”

Adding to the excitement, rumours suggest Madhuri Dixit might join the cast as a ghost character in the film. An official announcement is awaited. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, produced by Bhushan Kumar, is slated for a Diwali 2024 release. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan lead the cast.

Also Read: CONFIRMED! Akshay Kumar NOT in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; clarifies director Anees Bazmee

More Pages: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Kartik Aaryan becomes brand ambassador for…

After Johnny Sins, Ranveer Singh…

Sharad Kelkar, Mithila Palkar, Neelam…

Shah Rukh Khan and team issues official…

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan CONFIRM…

Ashish Kumar Dubey’s Welcome To Agra to go…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification