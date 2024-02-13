Director Anees Bazmee has finally put the speculations to rest, confirming that Akshay Kumar will not be a part of the film.

Fans of Akshay Kumar and the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise might be disappointed to learn that the actor will not be starring in the upcoming third installment. Director Anees Bazmee recently confirmed this news in an interview with Zoom TV.

CONFIRMED! Akshay Kumar NOT in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3; clarifies director Anees Bazmee

"No, Akshay is not a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," Bazmee stated, expressing his desire to collaborate with Kumar in the future. "I am dying to work with him, but unfortunately, I haven't been able to script a film where we could work together. In the future, certainly yes." Bazmee also revealed that the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will begin on March 10.

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama also reached out to T-series to get clarity amid the confusion, and the banner confirmed with us that Akshay Kumar is NOT a part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

This news comes amidst the excitement surrounding the return of Vidya Balan as the iconic Manjulika and Kartik Aaryan reprising his lead role from the second film. Kartik made the official announcement with a post, which read, “And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 @aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama)

Earlier, speaking of the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honour the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."



Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will see epic crossover of OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan and Rooh Baba aka Kartik Aaryan this Diwali; watch

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.