The first look of Arjun Kapoor as the antagonist in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Singham Again has been unveiled, leaving fans in awe. Released on Valentine's Day, the poster also features Ranveer Singh reprising his role as Simmba, marking the duo's reunion ten years after their film Gunday. Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama was the first to report Arjun's villainous turn in the Ajay Devgn-led franchise.

Arjun Kapoor unleashes villainy in fiery Singham Again first look alongside Ranveer Singh’s Simmba!

Speaking of the photos, Arjun's character exudes a powerful, raw, and rustic persona, promising a thrilling performance. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh returns as the charismatic cop Simmba, adding another layer of excitement to the poster. The release on Gunday's tenth anniversary adds a sentimental touch, reminding fans of the actors' sharp chemistry.

A source had earlier informed us, “The twist in the tale is the fact that Arjun is playing the part of a villain and not the hero. Arjun will be the villain against the 4 supercops - Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi and Lady Singham.” Speaking of Arjun’s prep for his role, the source told, “Rohit is very particular about his casting and is going all out to make this the biggest film of Indian Cinema. He brought the biggest stars of Indian Cinema on board and is all ready to blast the box office with this action packed thriller.”

Singham Again is the third film from the Singham franchise after Singham and Singham Returns, and the fifth film of Rohit Shetty's Universe after Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The film is set to go on floors soon and hit the big screen in 2024. With Singham Again, Rohit will yet again prove why he is the most bankable director of Indian Cinema.

