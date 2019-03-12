Bollywood Hungama
Anees Bazmee reveals interesting details about John Abraham’s character in Pagalpanti

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Romeo Akbar Walter, John Abraham will next be seen in Anees Bazmee’s multi-starrer titled Pagalpanti. The star cast also includes Kriti Kharbanda, Ileana D’Cruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, and Urvashi Rautela. The team is currently shooting for the film in Leeds, England and will soon move on to their next schedule set in London. With a majority of women working on the sets, Aneez Bazmee couldn’t be more proud of how they’ve all come a long way.

The director recently revealed details about John’s character in the film. It has been proven time and again that John Abraham is an impeccable actor who can pull off most genres. From action, to romance to comedy, this man is capable of doing it all. When asked to speak about his character, Anees Bazmee started off by appreciating John’s comic timing. He also said that his character is that of a man named Raj Kishore, who keeps changing his job constantly. At one point, he even works with a company of movers and packers but fails yet again. He is paired opposite Ileana D’Cruz, who plays the role of Sanjana. She ends up in trouble because of Raj’s indecisiveness regarding his career and his ill fate.

It will be super exciting to see how the makers put a fun-take on this storyline. After watching his comic timing in Garam Masala, Housefull 3 and Welcome Back, it’ll be fun to see John Abraham don the comic avatar yet again.

Also Read: John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’cruz, Arshad Warsi kick-start Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti in London

More Pages: Pagalpanti Box Office Collection

