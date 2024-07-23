Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has upgraded her car collection with a luxurious Range Rover. The actress was recently spotted flaunting her new ride in the city, and it's not just the car that caught everyone's attention but also its unique number plate.

Luxurious Addition

The Student Of The Year 2 actress’ new Range Rover, priced at a whopping Rs 3.38 crore, is a testament to her growing success in the industry. The actress, known for her stylish appearances, has always had a penchant for luxury cars, and this latest acquisition is a perfect addition to her garage.

Number Plate Mystery

However, what truly intrigued fans and onlookers was the car's number plate. The number ended with 3000, a number that is not typically assigned but is allotted upon special request. While many speculated that the number might be linked to Ananya's birth date (October 30), others playfully suggested she might be a Marvel fan, referencing the iconic line "I love you 3000". When congratulated by the paparazzi on her new car, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress graciously thanked them with a smile.

Ananya Panday and Hardik Pandya's Growing Proximity

The Dream Girl 2 actress has been in the news for her personal life as well, with rumours of a breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur and a budding romance with cricketer Hardik Pandya making headlines. Speculations about Ananya and Hardik's relationship intensified after their chemistry was evident at the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The duo's social media activity, including following each other on Instagram, further fueled the dating rumours.

Ananya's Upcoming Projects

Amidst the buzz surrounding her personal life, the 25-year-old actress is also focused on her career. She will soon be seen in the OTT space with the Prime Video series Call Me Bae, where she plays the role of a billionaire fashionista. The series is set to release on September 6, 2024.

Apart from Call Me Bae, Ananya has also lined up other projects like Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair.

