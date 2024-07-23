comscore
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol leaves for Jaipur to shoot with Nandamuri Balakrishna for NBK109

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The much-anticipated film starring Bobby Deol and Nandamuri Balakrishna, tentatively titled NBK109, has been generating buzz since its announcement. Recently, Bobby Deol was snapped at the Mumbai airport. And, Bollywood Hungama has found out the reason for his recent appearance at the Mumbai airport. 

A source close to the production told us that Bobby Deol has left for Jaipur for the NBK109 shoot. Further, the source also confirmed that Nandamuri Balakrishna will also be shooting with Bobby in Jaipur. Following the success of his recent film Animal, Bobby Deol is set to star in NBK109, marking his first collaboration with the Telugu cinema star Nandamuri Balakrishna. Earlier this year, Deol received a grand welcome on the sets, a moment that was widely shared and celebrated on social media.

NBK109: An Action Drama with a Ferocious Avatar

The makers of NBK109 had released a teaser earlier this year, providing a glimpse into the action-packed drama. Balakrishna is set to portray a ferocious character, described in the teaser as a 'demon' devoid of 'pity, mercy, or empathy' who arrives on Earth to destroy evil forces. The film is based on the concept of "evil kills evil," promising an intense and engaging experience for the audience.

While the full star cast of NBK109 is yet to be revealed, the film boasts a talented crew. S Thaman has composed the music, Vijay Karthik Kannan is the cinematographer, and Niranjan Devaramane is the film editor. The movie is produced under the banner of Sithara Entertainment and directed by Bobby Kolli.

Also Read: Bobby Deol and CM Eknath Shinde launch poster of Dharmaveer 2

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

