Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 16.07.2019 | 8:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at ICC boundary after New Zealand lost to England in World Cup 2019 finals

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity to criticize the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the boundary rule due to which New Zealand lost to England in super over during the World Cup 2019 finals. At Lord’s on Sunday, the match was tied and went for a super over during which England took home the trophy. With super over also ending in a tie, the winner was decided by who scored the most boundaries.

Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at ICC boundary after New Zealand lost to England in World Cup 2019 finals

This was heavily criticized by netizens including Amitabh Bachchan who took a sly dig at ICC. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer.”

It wasn’t just Amitabh Bachchan. Even many cricketers were upset over the ICC rule including former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next starring in Brahmastra, Chiranjeevi film, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how the use of prosthetics becomes tiring for actors

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

SAAHO: Will the release date of the Prabhas,…

Boman Irani to be awarded at Bollywood…

Rangoli Chandel shares letter from advocate…

Alia Bhatt records her first single for…

Congress member Urmila Matondkar demands…

Me Too: Tanushree Dutta files petition to…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification