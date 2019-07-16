Amitabh Bachchan takes a dig at ICC boundary after New Zealand lost to England in World Cup 2019 finals

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is the latest celebrity to criticize the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the boundary rule due to which New Zealand lost to England in super over during the World Cup 2019 finals. At Lord’s on Sunday, the match was tied and went for a super over during which England took home the trophy. With super over also ending in a tie, the winner was decided by who scored the most boundaries.

This was heavily criticized by netizens including Amitabh Bachchan who took a sly dig at ICC. He took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “You have Rs 2,000, I have Rs 2,000. You have one note of 2,000; I have four notes of 500. Who is richer? ICC: The one who has four notes of 500 is richer.”

T 3227 – आपके पास 2000 रूपये, मेरे पास भी 2000 रुपये,

आपके पास 2000 का एक नोट, मेरे पास 500 के 4 …

कौन ज्यादा अमीर??? ICC – जिसके पास 500 के 4 नोट वो ज्यादा रईस.. #Iccrules????????????????

प्रणाम गुरुदेव

Ef~NS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2019

It wasn’t just Amitabh Bachchan. Even many cricketers were upset over the ICC rule including former cricketers like Gautam Gambhir, Rohit Sharma, Brett Lee, Yuvraj Singh.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will be next starring in Brahmastra, Chiranjeevi film, Gulabo Sitabo and Chehre.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how the use of prosthetics becomes tiring for actors