Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 is 60% complete, shooting to wrap up by September

Arbaaz Khan recently revealed that Dabangg 3 shoot will be finished hopefully by September. As of now, the shoot is 60 per cent complete. The makers are all set to release the film on December 20, as announced by them earlier.

Salman will be seen as a youngster before joining the police force and then the makers will cut to his present life. Added attraction of the movie is that South actor Sudeep will be seen as the villain and there are many top notch action scenes between him and Salman which has got the masses excited already.

The movie features Sonakshi Sinha playing Rajjo, Chulbul Pandey’s wife and it also has a track where the makers are introducing Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, as Salman’s romantic flame of younger days.

