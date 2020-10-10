Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan to be paid more than Deepika Padukone for director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu film featuring Prabhas

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Director Nag Ashwin’s Telugu film featuring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone will now have Mr Bachchan on board, but there is a precondition. He will be paid more than Deepika Padukone who we are told is getting approximately Rs. 12 crores.

A source in the know informs, “Of course it is still just a fraction of what Prabhas is getting. Just why this should be so when Bachchan Saab is the most iconic superstar of the country, is beyond any comprehension.”

The producers of the Prabhas starrer have cast Mr Bachchan in a role parallel to Prabhas.

“He isn’t there in the film for just a portion. Bachchan Saab and Prabhas will share screen space from the beginning to The End,” a source informs. And since this is Mr Bachchan’s first Telugu starrer he will be learning the language, although his voice will finally be dubbed.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan joins Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer to be helmed by Nag Ashwin

More Pages: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Next Box Office Collection

