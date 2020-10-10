There is a legal scuffle going on between two producers desirous of making a quickie with a Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike named Sachin Tiwari. However it is unlikely that either of the proposed Sushant bio-pics will ever get made.

Sources say Sushant’s family has taken charge of all creative resources connected with the actor including films and books. This means, anyone making a film or writing a book on Sushant would have to go get full and final consent from the Singh parivar.

Also, it is too early at the moment to attempt to chronicle the actor’s life. There is no closure to his life’s story as yet.

