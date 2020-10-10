Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2020 | 10:14 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Neither of the 2 Sushant Singh Rajput bio-pics will be made

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

There is a legal scuffle going on between two producers desirous of making a quickie with a Sushant Singh Rajput lookalike named Sachin Tiwari. However it is unlikely that either of the proposed Sushant bio-pics will ever get made.

Neither of the 2 Sushant Singh Rajput bio-pics will be made

Sources say Sushant’s family has taken charge of all creative resources connected with the actor including films and books. This means, anyone making a film or writing a book on Sushant would have to go get full and final consent from the Singh parivar.

Also, it is too early at the moment to attempt to chronicle the actor’s life. There is no closure to his life’s story as yet.

Also Read: “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput shouldn’t preclude justice for Rhea Chakraborty” – Shatrughan Sinha

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer…

Karnataka Court orders FIR against Kangana…

Chetan Bhagat slams those doubting the AIIMS…

Shaad Ali brings on board multiple Bollywood…

Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha…

Sana Khan quits showbiz lifestyle; says she…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification