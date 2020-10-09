In one of the biggest news, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer that will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.

The announcement was made on October 9 via social media. The official Twitter handle of Vyajayanthi Movies tweeted, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”

Nag Ashwin had stated that the film is likely to release by the end of 2021. Deepika Padukone starred in Tamil film Kochadaiiyan.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Goa for Shakun Batra’s next. Prabhas is currently in Italy where he is filming Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and will soon resume filming of Brahmastra.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

