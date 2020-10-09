Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 09.10.2020 | 10:28 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan joins Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer to be helmed by Nag Ashwin

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

In one of the biggest news, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer that will be helmed by Mahanati director Nag Ashwin.

Amitabh Bachchan joins Deepika Padukone and Prabhas starrer to be helmed by Nag Ashwin

The announcement was made on October 9 via social media. The official Twitter handle of Vyajayanthi Movies tweeted, “Welcoming with a full heart, the pride of a billion Indians. The Amitabh Bachchan. Our journey just got BIG-ger!”

Nag Ashwin had stated that the film is likely to release by the end of 2021. Deepika Padukone starred in Tamil film Kochadaiiyan.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Goa for Shakun Batra’s next. Prabhas is currently in Italy where he is filming Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde. Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati and will soon resume filming of Brahmastra.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Prabhas and Deepika Padukone to share screen for the first time

More Pages: Prabhas And Deepika Padukone's Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Payal Ghosh won’t apologise to Richa Chadha…

Sana Khan quits showbiz lifestyle; says she…

Richa Chadha shares copy of Court order…

“She is ready to tender an apology and…

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification