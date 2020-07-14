Bollywood Hungama

Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan recovering fast from Covid; likely to be home next week

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan are making a quick recovery from the Coronavirus and they may be out of the hospital sooner than expected.

Amitabh Bachchan & Abhishek Bachchan recovering fast from Covid; likely to be home next week

A source close to the family informs that the two are likely to be home by end of week. “But home quarantine is expected to be observed for the next two weeks for all the four infected Bachchans,” says the source.

Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and their daughter Aaradhya displayed only mild symptoms of the Virus and are recovering fast. Though Abhishek is making a more rapid recovery than his father, he is expected to stay back in hospital until Mr Bachchan too recovers enough to return home.

Also Read: The Bachchan family is fine, no need to panic

