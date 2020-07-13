Bollywood Hungama

The Bachchan family is fine, no need to panic

Bollywood News
BySubhash K. Jha

If one had to sum up Bollywood’s first-family post the Coronavirus attack in one line, it would have to be, “Baatein kam calm zyada.” The entire family was calm on Saturday when Abhishek and his Dad tested positive for Covid-19.

“They had very mild symptoms. In fact Abhishek was promoting his new web series Breathe: Into The Shadows till late in the night on Friday. He had no clue of any health issues. On Saturday both father and son tested Covid 19 positive and were hospitalized. Both are recovering well and should be home early this week,” says a source close to the Bachchans.

Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya who tested positive on Saturday are likely to be quarantined at home.

“They both have very mild symptoms and require no specialized care. Aaradhya is in fact keeping everyone’s spirit high, while her Naani (Mrs Jaya Bachchan), the only member of the Bachchan family at Jalsa to not test positive for Covid19 is running around trying to keep the household running normally,” says the source.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'unending gratitude' for well-wishers after COVID-19 diagnosis

