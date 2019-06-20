Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2019 | 8:31 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan gives a 14 minute take in one shot for Chehre

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A week ago, megastar Amitabh Bachchan wrapped up his next film, Chehre which also stars Emraan Hashmi. The actor gave a 14-minute take in one shot and left the entire crew stunned with his brilliant performance.Amitabh Bachchan gives a 14 minute take in one shot for Chehre

Oscar-winning sound artiste Resul Pookutty took to his social media to praise the megastar and wrote, “Today Amitabh Bachchan marked another history in Indian cinema. Last day, last shot of the first schedule of ‘Chehre’… he performed a fourteen-minute long submission in one shot and the whole crew stood up and clapped! Dear Sir, undoubtedly you are one of the best in the world.”

“Resul… you give me far too much credit than I deserve or am capable of,” Amitabh Bachchan responded back.

Producer Anand Pandit said that he is blessed to be a part of the film that has such a historic scene like this. He said Amitabh Bachchan delivered the fourteen minute take with finesse when it can get too difficult. He revealed that after the scene there was pin drop silence which was followed by thunderous applause. The producer added that Big B is legendary and an inspiration to each one of them.

Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi are coming together for the first time in Rumi Jaffrey’s mystery thriller Chehre. The film is being produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd and will release on February 21, 2020.

