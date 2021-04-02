Last year, the news of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan testing positive for COVID-19 went viral like no other. With the recent surge in the number of cases in Maharashtra and the vaccine being available, Amitabh Bachchan and his family recently got vaccinated for COVID-19, except Abhishek Bachchan since he is on location for his shoot out of Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan wrote on his blog, informing his fans about it.

He wrote, “DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days”. Along with the information on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan had posted a picture of himself while getting his dose of vaccine.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

