Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna goes on floors

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment’s Goodbye has gone on-floors today. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan and southern sensation Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The film’s mahurat shot took place yesterday in Mumbai. While Rashmika started shooting for the film yesterday, Big B will be joining the shoot on 4th April. Goodbye marks the reunion of Vikas Bahl and Ekta Kapoor, who have previously collaborated on critically acclaimed films like Lootera and Udta Punjab, both of which went onto becoming hugely acclaimed & loved films.

Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna goes on floors

Elated about Goodbye, Producer Ekta Kapoor says, “Goodbye is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It’s a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!”

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, shares, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce our next project ‘Goodbye’ that brings together the creative forces of Balaji Telefilms and filmmaker Vikas Bahl. The film is going to be as interesting as its title and we are deeply honoured to have superstar Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna onboard with us.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye, a Good Co. production, is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment and stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan gets vaccinated for COVID-19 along with his entire family except Abhishek Bachchan

Goodbye Box Office Collection

