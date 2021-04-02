With a massive spike in the number of cases this year, especially in Maharashtra, the citizens have been requested to stay indoors and ensure that the protocols are followed thoroughly. The celebrities, despite maintaining all the necessary precautions, have been testing positive on a daily basis and have been putting themselves under home quarantine.

While Alia Bhatt has been shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress has informed that she tested positive for COVID-19. This is only a few days after her beau Ranbir Kapoor and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali recovered from the virus. The actress took to her social media to announce the news and the wishes have already started pouring in. Take a look at her Instagram story, right here.

Here’s wishing Alia Bhatt a speedy recovery!

