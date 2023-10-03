Cricketer Virat Kohli has left for Mumbai due to a personal emergency, days after reports emerged that Anushka Sharma is pregnant with their second child.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has left for Mumbai amid team India's World Cup preparations due to a personal emergency, just days after reports surfaced that his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, is pregnant with their second child.

Amid Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy report, Virat Kohli rushes back to Mumbai for “Family emergency”

Kohli requested the team management for leave and left for Mumbai from Guwahati, where India is currently playing a warm-up match against the Netherlands. He is expected to return on Monday. A source from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the development to Cricbuzz.

The timing of Kohli's departure has led to speculation that it may be related to Sharma's pregnancy. However, the BCCI has not released any official statement on the matter.

As per reports, the BCCI is confident that he will be back in time for the start of the ICC World Cup 2023 on October 8.

Sharma and Kohli have one daughter together, Vamika, who was born in January 2021. For the unversed, a recent report by Hindustan Times has claimed that Anushka is pregnant. “Anushka is expecting her second baby. Like the last time, they will formally share the news with the world at a later stage,” a source told the portal.

The report further added that the couple was recently spotted by the paparazzi outside a maternity clinic in Mumbai but requested that their photographs not be taken. However, neither Virat nor Anushka has confirmed or denied the report, as of now.

