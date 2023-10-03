Boney Kapoor SPEAKS OUT about Maidaan being delayed multiple times: “First time in my life, I feel the situation is not in my control”

Film producer Boney Kapoor has opened up about the challenges he faced in producing his upcoming sports drama Maidaan, which has been delayed for several years. In an interview with The New Indian, Kapoor said that the pandemic, unpredictable weather, and other unforeseen circumstances caused major delays and cost overruns in the Ajay Devgn-starrer.

Kapoor also revealed that he has not received a satisfactory amount of insurance money to cover the losses incurred due to the delays. "Besides Maidaan, there's not a single penny I owe anyone," he asserted. "I never get demoralised. I catch the bull by the horns, and I sleep peacefully. But I’ve been having sleepless nights recently because of Maidaan. But for the first time in my life, I feel the situation is not in my control."

Kapoor said that he had to lease a 16-acre piece of land for more than three years to build a football pitch for the film, which added to the budget significantly. He explained, “That set was there for more than three years, and that’s what escalated the budget of the film. We haven’t overshot, but we had to pay rent for the ground, we had to remunerate the curators, and we had to maintain the ground… We had a crew of almost 500-600 people every day. We had Taj catering the food. We had two or three ambulances on set.”

Kapoor continued "All these calamities and the pandemic created a major, major (problem)," Kapoor said. "And unfortunately, insurance is not there… As of now, we've got nothing. What they've offered is a measly amount of what I've spent."

Maidaan, which stars Ajay Devgn and is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, tells the story of the "golden age of Indian football." The film was originally scheduled to be released alongside RRR last year but has been delayed multiple times. It is currently unclear when it will release.

