Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vivek Oberoi met with a car accident in Italy which left an elderly couple dead. The actress was reportedly in multiple car collision in Sardinia when the Swiss couple travelling in a Ferrari died in collision after their vehicle caught fire. The actress and her husband are doing well.

Swades actor Gayatri Joshi and husband Vikas Oberoi meet with car accident in Italy that leaves elderly Swiss couple dead

As per a report in Free Press Journal, Gayatri Joshi said, “Vikas and I are in Italy. We met with an accident here. With god’s grace, we both are absolutely fine.”

The report revealed that multiple collisions took place when the Ferrari and a Lamborghini were trying to overtake a camper van at the same time, which led to the Ferrari catching fire and the van overturning. The accident is believed to have been recorded and surfaced online.

Gayatri Joshi tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005 and the couple have two kids.

