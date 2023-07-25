Ameesha Patel will be reprising her popular character Sakeena for the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

In a shocking development, actress Ameesha Patel may skip the trailer launch of her upcoming film Gadar 2, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow. As per a source, the actress wants to avoid embarrassing questions by the media related to certain sleazy videos of her co-star Simrat Kaur that were leaked on YouTube.

Ameesha Patel to skip the trailer launch of Gadar 2?

For the unversed, Simrat Kaur is an actress, who will make her Bollywood debut with Gadar 2. The videos that were leaked on YouTube featured explicit content from her Telugu film, Dirty Hari.

Ameesha, who is a senior actress, has been supporting Simrat from day one. The source said, “She (Ameesha) feels that the young actress is being targeted and that the videos have been leaked with the intention of maligning her reputation.”

It is also rumoured that the producers of Gadar 2 have decided to put only one shot of Simrat Kaur in the trailer due to all the controversies surrounding her. They feel that it is best to keep her out of the spotlight until the matter is resolved.

The trailer launch of Gadar 2 is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Mumbai. It remains to be seen whether Ameesha aka Sakeena will attend the event.

Also Read: Ameesha Patel comes to the defense of Gadar 2 co-star Simrat Kaur amid controversy; says, “I request all to only spread positivity and not shame a girl!”

More Pages: Gadar 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.