Following the release of several songs and owing to the much anticipation, the makers of Gadar 2 are set to release the trailer of the movie on July 26. A few weeks before the release of the sequel in theatres, actors Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma and director Anil Sharma will be in attendance at the launch in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Gadar 2 trailer starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel to drop on July 26

However, Ameesha Patel, who is the lead actress in the movie, will be skipping the trailer launch. Reprising the role of Sakina, the actress reportedly wants to avoid controversial questions after her recent comments in support of Simrat Kaur. This is why she has decided to back out of the launch.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was a huge box office success, grossing over Rs 100 crore. It clashed with Aamir Khan's Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India.

Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma. It is set to release on August 11, 2023. The film will clash with OMG 2 which is directed by Umesh Shukla and stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil.

