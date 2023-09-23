Shark Tank India, the popular business reality show, is all set to return for its third season. The show's sharks,Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com) have begun shooting for the new season, which is expected to premiere soon on Sony LIV.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua takes on the role of the host once again adding tickles to the complex business discussions. The show will provide a platform for business aspirants to pitch their ideas to the sharks in the hope of securing investment. The sharks are some of the most successful entrepreneurs in India, and they are known for their sharp minds and business acumen.

The makers of the show have promised that season 3 will be bigger and better than ever before. There will be new sharks, new businesses, and new challenges. The show is expected to be a must-watch for anyone interested in entrepreneurship and business.

